Juventus offer Roma Filip Kostic for Stephan El Shaarawy

Juventus are reportedly making concrete advances for Roma attacker Stephan El Shaarawy.

The Italian winger is being linked as a summer target for the Bianconeri who are inclined to gift Thiago Motta an experienced option on the wing.

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus have identified El Shaarawy as the perfect addition to Motta’s roster and the ideal player to rotate with Yildiz on the left flank.

Juve are said to have already launched inquiries with Roma.

To convince the Giallorossi club to sell their player, Juve proposed various profiles to Roma and among these there is also Filip Kostic who has been linked with Roma in the past.