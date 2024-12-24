Juventus move forward in pursuit of Zirkzee as Man Utd fans react to Amorim decision

According to Tuttosport newspaper, Juventus are making steps forward in the pursuit of unhappy Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, who would be happy to reunite with his mentor Thiago Motta in Turin.

Juventus remain interested in ex-Bologna striker Zirkzee and hope to sign the Dutchman on loan in the January transfer window.

According to Tuttosport newspaper, the Old Lady directors are closely monitoring the striker’s situation at Old Trafford and have continued talks with his agent over the last few days.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 30: Joshua Zirkzee of Manchester United is challenged by Will Alves of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between Manchester United and Leicester City at Old Trafford on October 30, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Zirkzee has been struggling for playing time this season and was subbed off after barely 50 minutes in Sunday’s 3-0 loss to Bournemouth.

As reported by Tuttosport, Ruben Amorim’s decision sparked the frustration of many Manchester United fans, who strongly criticised the striker on social media after the match.

According to Tuttosport, the Red Devils directors will surely consider Zirkzee’s January exit, even on loan, hoping to see the 23-year-old prove his worth elsewhere and help the club preserve the significant investment they made over the summer to sign him from Bologna.

Source: Tuttosport newspaper, December 24, 2024, page 4.