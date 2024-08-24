Juventus medicals booked for Nico Gonzalez and Conceicao

Nico Gonzalez is arriving tonight and Francisco Conceicao expected tomorrow, as Juventus make two big deals to reinforce their wings in one day.

Director Cristiano Giuntoli has been hard at work over the last 24 hours, managing to secure two important reinforcements for coach Thiago Motta.

The first was the agreement with Fiorentina for Nico Gonzalez, who arrives on loan for €8m with an obligation to buy for a further €25m plus up to €5m in add-ons.

The Argentina international will be greeted this evening by supporters, ready to undergo his medical tests on Sunday.

Juventus snap up two wingers

Meanwhile, Francisco Conceicao is expected to land at Caselle Airport in Turin on Sunday, with his physical check-up scheduled for Monday.

This is expected to be a dry loan, meaning there is no option to make it permanent.

That makes this a surprisingly costly borrowing of a talented young player for €7m plus €2m in performance-related bonuses.

He is the son of former Parma, Inter and Lazio midfielder Sergio Conceicao, who also launched his playing career at FC Porto.