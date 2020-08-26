Juventus lining up move for USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie - report

U.S. midfielder Weston McKennie is close to moving to Juventus, per an Italian report. (Sam Greenwood/Getty)

Weston McKennie could be lining up next to Cristiano Ronaldo with Juventus next season, according to a report out of Italy.

The 21-year-old United States midfielder is on the verge of moving to the Serie A champion on loan from German Bundesliga side Schalke, the club McKennie began his professional career with after leaving the FC Dallas academy in his native Texas in 2016.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano of Sky Sport said Juve would pay Schalke €3 million (about $3.5 million) for a season-long loan. They could make the move permanent for an additional €18 million ($21.2 million).

Juventus are close to sign Weston McKennie from Schalke. €3M loan + €18M option to buy. Agreement to be completed and here we go soon! ⚪️⚫️ @SkySport #Juventus — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 26, 2020

McKennie has made it 75 Bundesliga appearances for Schalke since making his first-team debut in 2017, scoring four goals. He also played in six of the club’s eight UEFA Champions League games during the 2018-19 season, scoring a game-winning group stage goal against Lokomotiv Moscow.

For the U.S. men’s national team, McKennie has 19 caps and six goals and captained his country during last year’s Gold Cup final loss to rival Mexico. He had previously been linked to a move to the English Premier League. “Weston is very focused on raising his level,” USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter told reporters on a conference call last week.