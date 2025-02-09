Juventus make Kolo Muani transfer decision after Luis Enrique renewal with PSG

Multiple outlets in Italy are reporting that Juventus have already made the decision to try and sign Randal Kolo Muani on a permanent transfer from PSG in the summer following Luis Enrique’s recent contract renewal at the Parc Des Princes.

Kolo Muani joined the Bianconeri on a straight loan deal during the January transfer window, which means that he will return to Paris whatever happens over the next couple of months in Serie A.

The Frenchman has hit the ground running in Turin, netting five goals in his first three matches. In doing so he became the first player since Roberto Baggio in 1990 to score in his first three Juventus appearances.

Now, Juventus are beginning to work on plans to extend the 26-year-old’s stay beyond the summer according to the likes of Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport.

NAPLES, ITALY – JANUARY 25: Randal Kolo Muani of Juventus during the Serie A match between Napoli and Juventus at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on January 25, 2025 in Naples, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

Juventus are confident that PSG will not want Kolo Muani back, particularly after head coach Luis Enrique extended his contract until the summer of 2027 on Saturday. The Spaniard had taken the decision to exclude Kolo Muani from first team fixtures earlier in the season.

However, it will still take a hefty offer to bring the France international on board, given that PSG spent over €85m to secure his services from Eintracht Frankfurt in 2023.

Though he is currently on loan at the Allianz Stadium, both Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport suggest that it will be difficult to secure an extension to his current loan deal without including an option, or more likely an obligation to buy.

Both reports hint that Juventus could look to secure Kolo Muani on a permanent transfer in the summer, although that would likely require some first team sales first, possibly in the form of either Dusan Vlahovic or Andrea Cambiaso.