Juventus home to be named Allianz Stadium until 2023

FILE - in this Monday, March 30, 2015 file photo, England team attend a training session ahead of Tuesday's international soccer match against Italy, at the Juventus Stadium, in Turin, Italy Juventus' six-year-old stadium will be called Allianz Stadium until 2023. Juventus announced the awarding of the naming rights Thursday, june 1, 2017, to the German insurance company. (AP Photo/Massimo Pinca, File)

TURIN, Italy (AP) -- The home of Juventus will be called Allianz Stadium until 2023.

Juventus announced the awarding of the naming rights to the German insurance company on Thursday. Financial details of the six-season deal were not revealed.

Allianz already holds naming rights for stadiums or arenas in Munich, Sydney, London, Sao Paulo, Vienna and Nice, France.

Allianz board member Sergio Balbinot says ''as Allianz we are particularly satisfied with the partnership around this wonderful stadium, which is one of the established hubs of world soccer.''

Juventus, which has won an unprecedented six straight Serie A titles in its 41,500-seat stadium, faces Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

The 6-year-old ground was previously referred to as Juventus Stadium.