Juventus and Genoa scare as fire breaks out at VAR room

A fire broke out inside the Stadio Ferraris’ VAR room on Saturday ahead of Genoa–Juventus. Although the game is expected to go ahead on schedule, the VAR technology might be affected.

A battery that was part of the VAR system at the Stadio Ferraris in Genoa was burned on Saturday, just a few hours before a Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus.

Telenord initially reported that the game could have been called off because of the incident, but according to Sky Sport Italia and Tuttosport, it will go ahead as planned.

Nevertheless, the VAR technology could be affected, as it is not guaranteed that the referee will be able to watch replays on a pitchside monitor.

If the VAR system is not fixed in time, then VAR referees must describe the incidents to the match official without suggesting the final decision.

As reported by ErroriArbitrali on X, formerly Twitter, the two teams could also agree to delay the kick-off until the issue is fixed.

Genoa-Juventus will be played behind closed doors following incidents between Rossoblu and Sampdoria fans midweek but reports claim that today’s fire was not deliberate.