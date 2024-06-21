Juventus drop Rabiot and turn to Khephren Thuram

Juventus are reportedly tired of waiting for Adrien Rabiot and are turning their focus towards Khephren Thuram of OGC Nice, claim Sportitalia.

Rabiot is in the same situation as a year ago, with his contract set to expire on June 30 and he is evaluating all the other potential options before making a decision.

While last summer he eventually agreed to sign a new one-year deal in Turin, they had to start from scratch and Juve are not so prepared to be kept waiting now they are in the Champions League.

According to Sportitalia transfer expert Alfredo Pedullà, Rabiot’s mother and agent wants a commission along with a €9m per season salary, which Juventus are refusing to pay.

Real Madrid are now on the horizon for Rabiot, more threatening than Manchester United, so the Bianconeri are ready to look elsewhere.

Rabiot out, Thuram in for Juventus

Sportitalia maintain their primary target is going to be Thuram, the little brother of Inter striker Marcus, whose contract with OGC Nice is due to expire in June 2025.

Khephren was born in Italy when his father Lilian was playing for Parma in March 2001, just weeks before the transfer to Juventus.

A product of the AS Monaco academy, Khephren Thuram is 23 years old and has one senior cap for France.