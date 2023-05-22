Juventus docked 10 points as scandal over Serie A club’s transfer dealings continues

(REUTERS)

Juventus have been docked 10 points after a ruling in a court case centered on the club's transfer dealings.

The deduction provisionally pushes Juve, Italy's most successful club, down from second to seventh place in Serie A and out of the qualifying spots for European competition.

Juventus have stated that they “take note” of the decision, confirmed by the country’s football association (FIGC) and “reserve the right” to file a new appeal against it with Italy's top sports body.

Juve were handed a 15-point penalty in January that was later scrapped, which led to a new hearing and Monday's decision.

In the hearing that preceded the latest ruling, a prosecutor had asked for Juventus to have 11 points deducted, according to two sources close to the matter.

Following news of the prosecutor's request, on Monday Milan-listed shares in Juventus fell as much as 5.15 per cent. They closed down 0.63 per cent.

Juventus, controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy's Agnelli family, face further potential sporting penalties, including more points deductions, in a separate case that the FIGC is conducting over alleged irregularities in the club's payments to players as well as undue relationships with players' agents and other clubs.

The FIGC last week ordered a new sporting trial against Juventus. It is not yet clear if any potential penalties which could be applied as part of this new hearing will affect the current Serie A season or the next one.

Inquiries by sports authorities were triggered by investigations from criminal prosecutors in Turin in a case regarding alleged false accounting.

As part of this case, former chairman Andrea Agnelli, 11 other people and the club itself risk standing trial.

Juventus have denied any wrongdoing and said their accounting is in line with industry standards.