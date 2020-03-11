Juventus center back Daniele Rugani tested positive for the coronavirus. (Photo by Alberto Gandolfo/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. The club announced the news in a brief statement Wednesday.

Juve is following isolation procedure with the 25-year-old Rugani.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Juventus announce that defender Daniele Rugani has tested positive for coronavirus. #Juve add that they are “currently activating all the isolation procedures required by law, including the census of those who have had contact with him.” — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) March 11, 2020

Rugani has been with Juventus since 2013, going out on loan for two seasons before spending the past five with Juve, winning the past four Serie A titles.

Earlier Wednesday, Hannover 96 defender Timo Hübers, who plays in the German second division, was revealed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Wednesday, Paris Saint-German and French national team star Kylian Mbappé was tested for the disease, though results came back negative.

So far, no athletes in the major North American sports leagues are known to have tested positive.

The coronavirus, or COVID-19, has been classified as a global pandemic by the World Health Organization. Over 124,000 people have been infected, and over 4,500 people have died as a result of the virus.

The sporting world has been severely affected by the virus. A number of sporting events have been postponed or canceled. Seattle and San Francisco are among the biggest cities in the United States to issue bans on large gatherings. The NCAA went so far as to restrict fans from attending the NCAA tournament.

Italy went into lockdown due to the outbreak, and Juventus is based in Turin, a city in northern Italy. Over 12,400 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country and 827 people have died.

Story continues

The Italian Olympic Committee has already suspended sporting events, including Serie A. Play is canceled until April 3, though that could change depending on the state of the virus in the coming weeks.

More from Yahoo Sports: