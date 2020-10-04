Juventus Declares Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Napoli, Doubts Over Match Taking Place Remain

Now, owing to a couple of COVID-19 cases in the Napoli camp, there has been a cloud over the Serie A 2020-21 tie. Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas are reportedly a couple of payers who have been tested positive with COVID-19. Post this, the team is in isolation and Gennaro Gattuso’s squad is yet to report to Juventus for the match. despite that, the hosts are going ahead with the game and have even announced the squad for the match. Juventus steps into the match with a 2-2 draw against AS Roma whereas, Napoli enters the game with a thumping 6-0 win against Genoa. Juventus vs Napoli Free Live Streaming in India & Start Time in IST: How to Watch Live Telecast of Serie A 2020-21 on TV & Football Score Updates Online.

Also Read | Juventus vs Napoli Match Cancelled? NO, NOT YET! Get Serie A 2020–21 Football Match Live Streaming, Start Time and Telecast in India Details

If Napoli fails to make it to the match, Juventus will be handed over with 3-0 win. A Napoli spokesperson spoke to Reuters and confirmed the news of the team being in isolation after a couple of cases being reported. However, Juventus is still going ahead with the game and even Serie A issued a statement and if a player gets tested positive, rest of the squad can still train. For now, check out the squad below:

“The protocol lays down certain rules that cannot be deviated from, which allow league matches to be played even in the event of a positive result, deploying players who have tested negative,” it said a statement from Serie A. Since Napoli has refused to travel to Turin, it is very likely that Juventus might walk away with a 3-0 win.