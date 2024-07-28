Juventus will challenge Premier League sides to the signing of Maximilian Beier

As reported via Bild, Juventus have added Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier to their transfer shortlist.

It is understood that the Italian outfit are looking to find a replacement for Dušan Vlahović, and they have identified Beier as a suitable successor. However, Juve will have to face competition from a number of Premier League sides.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa, and Brighton are all monitoring Beier’s situation at Hoffenheim and share significant interest in potentially luring Beier to England.

After a phenomenal breakout campaign for Hoffenheim last season, scoring 16 goals and collecting one assist, it is clear to see why the German international has garnered such a high reputation amongst those in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, for Juve, Beier offers them a cheaper alternative to Borussia Dortmund’s Karim Adeyemi. Despite his €32.5 million release clause having expired at the end of June, it is believed that Hoffenheim would consider selling the striker for a fee within that region.

It is unknown whether Juve would have to sell before they look to sign Beier, as is the case with Adeyemi. However, with the impending sale of Dean Huijsen to AFC Bournemouth, the Bianconeri may be able to act quickly to land Beier’s signature.

GGFN | Will Shopland