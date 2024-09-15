Juventus boast encouraging defensive record despite attacking woes

Juventus are the only team in Serie A yet to concede a goal after four rounds of fixtures, which has not happened in exactly 10 years, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

Juventus are still unbeaten in the 2024-25 campaign after recording back-to-back 3-0 wins over Como and Hellas Verona, before playing out consecutive 0-0 draws against Roma and Empoli.

Juventus have encouraging defensive record

Though Thiago Motta’s attacking unit came under criticism after the Empoli game on Saturday evening, there are certainly some encouraging signs about the defence.

This is only the fifth time in the club’s history that the team have gone four matches without conceding at the start of the season. The most recent occasion that happened was in 2014-15, led by the iconic unit of Gianluigi Buffon, Andrea Barzagli, Leonardo Bonucci and Giorgio Chiellini.

Juve went on to win the Serie A title by a 17-point difference over second-placed Roma that season, ending the year on 87 points with just three losses all season.

The Bianconeri also went four games without conceding at the start of the season in 1965-66, 1983-84 and in 1986-87.