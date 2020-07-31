Juventus appoint 'maestro' Andrea Pirlo as coach of their under-23 team

Turin: World Cup winner Andrea Pirlo was named coach of Juventus' under-23 team, which plays in Serie C, on Thursday.

The announcement comes three years after the 41-year-old Pirlo ended his playing career and five years after he left Juventus for New York City FC.

Nicknamed "the maestro" for his passing skills, Pirlo helped Italy win the 2006 World Cup and also won Serie A six times " twice with AC Milan and four times with Juventus. He also won the Champions League twice with Milan.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Last month, Juventus' under-23 team won the Serie C Italian Cup title.

Also See: Serie A: Maurizio Sarri 'perplexed' by Juventus's ups and downs after 3-3 draw against Sassuolo

Serie A: 'Numbers speak clearly,' Antonio Conte defends Inter Milan's recent performances

Serie A: Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri plays down speculation of his exit, wants to honour his contract

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.