Juventus announce cuts to Maurizio Sarri and players’ wages due to financial impact of coronavirus crisis

AFP via Getty Images

Juventus have reached an agreement with coach Maurizio Sarri and the club’s players over wage cuts amid the coronavirus crisis, the Serie A side said on Saturday.

A statement on the club’s website suggested the pay cuts would amount to approximately €90 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Juventus announces that, due to the current global health emergency preventing the performance of sporting activity, it has reached an understanding with the players and the coach of the First Team regarding their compensation for the residual portion of the current sport season,” the statement read.

“The understanding provides for the reduction of the compensation for an amount equal to the monthly payments of March, April, May and June 2020.

“In the coming weeks, personal agreements with the players and the coach will be finalised, as required by the current regulations.

“The economic and financial effects of the understanding reached are positive for about EUR 90 million for the 2019/2020 financial year.

“Should the current season’s matches be rescheduled, the Club will negotiate in good faith with the players and the coach conditional increases of compensations according to the actual resumption and finalisation of official competitions.

“Juventus would like to thank the players and the coach for their commitment at a difficult time for everyone.”

Earlier this month, Juventus players Daniele Rugani, Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi tested positive for coronavirus.

Italian football has been suspended along with most sport around the world due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Numerous clubs around Europe have begun to cut the wages of their players and coaching staff, including Barcelona and Atletico Madrid in Spain’s La Liga, and Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in the German Bundesliga.

At certain clubs, players have taken voluntary pay cuts to support non-playing staff during the crisis.

Story continues

Read more

How to help the elderly and vulnerable during the coronavirus

How to feel less anxious about the coronavirus

How to be productive when working from home during coronavirus

Which countries around the world has coronavirus spread to?

The dirty truth about washing your hands