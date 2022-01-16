Juvenile sent to hospital after shooting on East 83rd Terrace in Raytown, police say

A juvenile was sent to a hospital Sunday afternoon after being shot in Raytown, according to police.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired about 3:45 p.m. at a residence in the 8900 block of East 83rd Terrace, where they found the juvenile, according to the Raytown Police Department.

The victim, whose age was not specified in a news release, was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said did not appear to be life-threatening.

The 8900 block of East 83 Terrace in Raytown, Missouri, can be seen in this Google Street View image.

Police asked anyone with information to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.