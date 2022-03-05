Juvenile injured in stabbing at busy Downtown Commons, Sacramento police say

A boy was stabbed Friday night in downtown Sacramento but is expected to recover, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The incident took place just after 10 p.m. on the 400 block of K Street in the popular Downtown Commons shopping area around Golden 1 Center, where a Justin Bieber concert had wrapped up.

Police declined to give details on what led to the stabbing, but the agency’s daily incident report said it appeared to be unrelated to the concert.

A suspect, also described as a juvenile, was found and taken into custody without incident, police said.

The person stabbed was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, police said. The wound was described as “non-life threatening.”

Ages were not released for either of the youths.