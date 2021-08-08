Juvenile hospitalized after single-vehicle crash in Nampa on Saturday, police say

A Saturday afternoon crash in Nampa sent one person to the hospital, according to the Idaho State Police.

Around 2:24 p.m., Miriam Akulu, 20, of Boise, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu westbound on Interstate 84. At milepost 36, the Franklin Boulevard exit, Akulu’s vehicle “struck the median barrier, drove across the westbound lanes, and came to rest after striking the barrier on the right shoulder,” according to an ISP release.

A juvenile passenger was taken by ambulance to St. Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa. Both Akulu and her passenger were wearing seat belts, according to the ISP. The severity of the passenger’s injuries are unknown.

The highway’s right lane was blocked for one hour. The crash remains under investigation.