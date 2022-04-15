Juvenile in custody after filming women from QuikTrip restroom, Missouri cops say

A 17-year-old is in custody after Missouri police say he committed “lewd and lascivious acts” on women in a QuikTrip restroom.

The teen was caught by an employee at a QuikTrip off Interstate 70 in Blue Springs filming women from the top of a bathroom stall, KMBC reported.

His “invasion of privacy” at the QuikTrip occurred Friday, March 25, but Blue Springs police said he may have also committed similar acts in the Woods Chapel Road corridor of Blue Springs throughout March and April.

“QuikTrip is working closely with Blue Springs law enforcement to ensure they have everything they need to solve this crime. All QuikTrip locations are fully monitored 24 hours a day,” a QuikTrip spokesperson told KSHB.

Police are looking to identify any women who many have had their privacy invaded in the QuikTrip or in the Woods Chapel Road corridor.

“The adult female victims are likely unaware the crime occurred,” police said.

There are at least 25 victims, including seven who have not been identified, according to KMBC.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Kate Tipton at 816-622-4196.

Charges have not been announced against the 17-year-old in custody.

“We encourage all our citizens and those visiting our community to always be aware of their surroundings and if something doesn’t feel right or you see something suspicious (do) not hesitate to call for our officers to respond,” police said.

Blue Springs is about 20 miles east of downtown Kansas City.

