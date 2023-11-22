Juvenile arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in Roseville Topgolf shooting, police say

A juvenile has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular Roseville recreation destination earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, Roseville police and the Placer County Sheriff’s Office executed an arrest warrant in Lincoln, taking a juvenile into custody on suspicion of attempted murder at Topgolf on Monday night, said Capt. Doug Blake of the Roseville Police Department.

Police began investigating after shots were fired in the 1700 block of Freedom Way on Monday at 9:51 p.m. Officers arrived at Topgolf and found no one had been injured, said Lt. Chris Ciampa, a spokesman for the Police Department.

Officers identified a suspect based on leads gathered from the crime scene, Blake said.

After following up on leads, a Placer County tactical team helped Roseville police execute an arrest warrant for the suspect, authorities said.

The juvenile has been booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall.

“The case is still actively being investigated by the Roseville Police Department,” Blake said.