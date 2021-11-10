Juvenile arrested in connection with crash that killed 19-year-old. Police say driver fled

A juvenile suspect faces charges in a fatal collision that took place early Sunday in northwest Fresno, police confirmed Wednesday.

The suspect was not identified because of his age.

The victim who died was identified as Alex Martinez, 19, of Fresno.

The crash happened at 1 a.m. at the intersection of West Spruce and North Thiele avenues.

Police responded to the scene where it was reported that a car had struck a pole, but learned upon arrival that the car slammed into a parked vehicle. Martinez was found in the backseat of the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a at least one passenger ran from the crash, police said.