Juva Life Highlights Q1 2022 Financials Showing 97% Increase in Revenue

·5 min read
Company Reports Its Q1 2022 Results and Provides Comments on Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva,” or the “Company”), a life science company with pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, today highlights its financial and operating results for Q1 of 2022.

$1.16 million of revenue was generated in Q1 2022, almost double the $.58 million of revenue in the same period for the prior year. This growth was driven by increased sales in both its retail business operations as well as sales of wholesale bulk cannabis flower. Net loss for the quarter decreased from $5.5 million in Q1 2021 to $3 million in Q1 2022.

In the first quarter of 2022, Juva advanced JUVA-019, a proprietary novel compound that has previously demonstrated potent anti-inflammatory properties in phenotypic assays of inflammation, from discovery into preclinical development. It also advanced JUVA-041, a second proprietary novel compound into preclinical development, further substantiating the Company’s discovery strategy and technology platform. Juva Life has filed patents on both compounds and plans to advance them through the standardized clinical stage gate in the coming months. Also on the clinical side of the Company, Juva launched the Journal App that offers cannabis users a daily tracking solution to monitor how their cannabis consumption affects their personal health and wellness, furthering Juva’s mission of proving the therapeutic value of cannabis.

Additionally, the Company completed the final phase of construction of its 30,000-square-foot Stockton cultivation facility, which more than doubled the growing capacity of the facility without adding additional costs, and maximizing the facility’s cultivation systems.

“As we move to the second half of the year, we are feeling extremely confident about our progress in both our life sciences research and cannabis operations,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “Our research team is moving at an unparalleled pace in proving the potential therapeutic value of both of our lead candidates, JUVA-019 and JUVA-041. We have already seen extremely promising preclinical results in their ability to inhibit inflammation, and we are moving them forward in their clinical pipeline as quickly as possible. On the cannabis operations side, our cultivation facility in Stockton is fully complete and firing on every cylinder. The delivery business is continuing to grow, and we are so excited to have received one of the first and only retail licenses in Redwood City. All in all, Q1 was a great first quarter for Juva, and we are looking forward to sharing our Q2 results in short order.”

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; product development, commercialization strategy and future collaborations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

