Juva Life Announces Completion of Stockton, California, Cannabis Cultivation Facility, Doubling Harvest Capacity

Cannabis and Life Sciences Company Doubles Capacity of Stockton Cultivation Facility With Completed Construction

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a life science company with pharmaceutical research and development and consumer-facing operations in cannabis production and distribution, announced today the completion of the final phase of construction at its 30,000-square-foot cannabis cultivation facility in Stockton, California.

“The successful completion of this expansion will effectively double the capacity of our Stockton cultivation facility,” said Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder of Juva. “We are grateful for our hard-working teams that helped us successfully complete the expansion of this facility and we are excited to see the increase in revenue it will produce. Our focus as a company remains on the promising research on our two proprietary molecular compounds, JUVA-019 and JUVA-041, as we continue down our path to identify pharmacological compounds with potential to treat health effects such as inflammation in the human body.”

The completion of all construction doubles the number of cannabis flower cultivation rooms from three to six rooms, without increasing costs, and also maximizes the facility’s current systems. The final phase of construction cost about $2.6 million, whereas the total cost of construction for the facility was just about $12.5 million.

Juva had nine successful harvests in 2021 and the team is on schedule to have 33 planned harvests in 2022 with an average yield of 1.5 pounds per light, with a target of 2-2.5 pounds per light. There are currently 588 lights in the flower rooms and 196 in the vegetative room.

Additionally, the Company will be hosting a live Zoom webinar on March 23rd at 4pm ET, which will showcase the construction updates and advancements of Juva, and provide an update on its cannabis and pharmaceutical operations. Those interested in viewing the webinar can join live, or watch the recording on the Juva website shortly after it airs.

To register to attend the webinar, please visit: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rDchFYF1QI6FovTi4uwOdw

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

-Doug Chloupek-

Doug Chloupek, CEO and Founder

Juva Life Inc.

inquiries@juvalife.com

About Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRA: 4VV)

Juva Life is employing state-of-the-art science to discover, develop and commercialize safe and effective wellness and pharmaceutical products, in both the cannabis consumer segment as well as the non-cannabinoid based medical industry. The Company is successfully executing against its 2018 roadmap, initially starting with standardization of cultivation, extraction, and formulation to offer consumers reproducible benefits. Juva is building upon these natural product process chemistry skills, to now include discovery pharmacology. The Company will leverage revenue derived from its retail operations to advance its consumer and clinical development efforts of Juva-019 and Juva-041, as well as other potentially valuable non-cannabinoid bioactives with significant consumer and pharma products applications. Juva is working to bring the Cannabis market face to face with the sector’s next generation investment grade business model. Find out more at: https://juvalife.com/.

For further information, please contact:

Juva Life Investor Relations

Tel: +1 833-333-5882 (JUVA)

Email: inquiries@juvalife.com

Forward Looking Statement

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “except”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “plan”, “forecast”, “project”, “estimate”, “outlook”, or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the objectives and business plans of the Company; product development, commercialization strategy and future collaborations.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all, as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis for year ended December 31, 2020 under the heading “Risks and Uncertainties”. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company’s management to predict all of such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


