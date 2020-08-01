JUV vs ROM Dream11 Prediction in Serie A 2019–20: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AS Roma Football Match

Juventus (JUV) will take on AS Roma (ROM) in their final fixture of the Serie A 2019-20 season. JUV vs ROM clash will be played at the Allianz Stadium on August 1, 2020 (late Saturday night). Juventus have secured the league title while confirmed their fifth-place finish. Meanwhile, fans searching for tips to create Dream11 Fantasy Team for Juventus vs AS Roma can scroll down below for more details. Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Power Machine R189m Bugatti After Serie A 2019-20 Title Win.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts His Power Machine R189m Bugatti After Serie A 2019-20 Title Win

Both teams have nothing to play for in this match so managers from both the sides are expected to make wholesale of changes. Fringe players could be given an opportunity to prove themselves as both the clubs look to end the season on a high. Juventus Releases Home Kit For Serie A 2020-21 With Photos of Cristiano Ronaldo & Team Donning The Stripes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Adrien Rabiot is back from suspension and will be available for selection in this match. Cristiano Ronaldo, in the race for Golden Boot, will play from the start but the likes of Matthijs de Ligt, Paulo Dybala, and Douglas Costa are not expected to feature. Bruno Peres and Leonardo Spinazzola will be the absentees from Roma camp due to injury.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Reaction to Federico Bernardeschi’s Terrible Shot During Cagliari vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20 Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Gianluigi Buffon (JUV).

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Danilo (JUV), Daniel Rugani (JUV) and Alex Kolarov (ROM) must be the players in your defence.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Miralem Pjanic (JUV), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (ROM), Carles Perez (ROM) and Pellegrini (ROM) can be selected in your midfield.

Story continues

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Perotti (ROM) and Edin Dzeko (ROM) can fill the remaining three slots.

Juventus vs AS Roma, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Gianluigi Buffon (JUV), Danilo (JUV), Daniel Rugani (JUV), Alex Kolarov (ROM), Miralem Pjanic (JUV), Henrikh Mkhitaryan (ROM), Carles Perez (ROM), Pellegrini (ROM), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Perotti (ROM) and Edin Dzeko (ROM).

Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) must be selected as your captain while Edin Dzeko (ROM) can be named as the vice-captain.