There’s nothing worse than dry and damaged hair. But luckily there’s a solution: hair masks! On this episode of In the Know: Hair School, celebrity hairstylist and host Justine Marjan fills us in on her favorite hair masks, and which ones are best for your specific hair type.

Hair can get damaged from using hot tools, coloring, or from being exposed to environmental toxins. Damaged hair is pretty much unavoidable. So Marjan believes that hair masks are beneficial to anyone and everyone, and recommends doing a hair mask about once a week to restore shine and bounce.

The first hair mask Marjan recommends is the TRESemmé Gloss Color-Enhancing High-Shine Deep Hair Conditioner. Marjan explains that this product is perfect for when you can’t make a salon appointment, but want to do a hair mask at home.

Next, for a totally DIY treatment, Marjan suggests Flora Certified Organic Sesame Oil. The hairstylist notes that sesame oil is a lightweight oil, so it’s particularly good for people with fine hair. “This is actually an ayurvedic treatment that you can just apply to your hair and your skin, and it really helps to add luster and shine,” Marjan explains.

When it comes to hair masks to enhance growth, Marjan creates a mixture out of three of her favorite products. The first is Heritage Store Castor Oil, which is a very thick oil. The second product is Pura d’or Vitamin E Oil, which has nourishing properties that can make the hair feel thicker and fuller, according to Marjan. And finally she uses a few drops of Pranarom Rosemary Essential Oil to prevent fallout and help your hair grow strong and healthy.

To avoid mess when applying a hair mask, Marjan recommends wearing a towel or cape and using a tint brush to mix and spread the hair mask onto the hair. The bristles allow for smooth application, while the back of the brush helps section off the hair.

If you’re using the mask for scalp health and hair growth, you can mostly apply the mask to the roots and comb it through at the end. But for a more intense conditioning treatment, Marjan says you can absolutely apply the mask throughout the entire hair length.

Once your mask is applied, you can leave it on for 30 minutes and then shampoo it out. Or, you can leave it in overnight and shampoo it out in the morning.

When it comes to curly hair, Marjan has a slightly different hair mask approach since curly hair tends to be more dry.

Marjan makes a hair mask using Nutiva Organic Unrefined Liquid Coconut Oil for nourishment, and Nature Nate’s 100% Pure Raw Unfiltered Organic Honey to seal in the moisture. “This mask is especially beneficial if you’re constantly blow drying your hair or diffusing it, just to help restore a lot of moisture that’s lost during heat styling,” explains Marjan.

Whether you have fine hair or curly hair, Marjan’s tips and tricks prove there’s a nourishing and restoring hair mask for everyone!

