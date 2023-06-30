Justine Greening rules herself out of London mayoral race

Former Tory cabinet minister Justine Greening has said she will not stand to become the mayoral candidate for her party (PA Archive)

Former Tory cabinet minister Justine Greening has ruled herself out of becoming her party’s London mayoral candidate.

The former Education Secretary said it was “not the right role for me and not the right time” – but did not rule out a return to frontline politics at a later date.

There have been calls for Tory chiefs to reopen the selection process for their 2024 mayoral candidate after one of the three shortlisted hopefuls, Dan Korski, withdrew on Tuesday after an historic allegation that he groped TV producer Daisy Goodwin in Downing St made it “impossible” for him to continue.

Ms Greening, who was previously MP for Putney, often finds herself mentioned in media reports as being the kind of liberal, pro-Europe Conservative able to appeal to a cross-section of London voters.

Former Tory MP Nadine Dorries, who interviewed her for her Friday Night With Nadine show on Talk TV, told her she would be a “great candidate” for mayor.

But Ms Greening replied: “I’m not going to stand for London mayor, Nadine, I’m sorry to disappoint you, and I never was, in a sense that I know it’s been reported that I was thinking about it.

“I’ve had a huge amount of love from people saying they’d love me to think about doing it but it’s not the right role for me and not the right time.”

Ms Greening also served as Transport Secretary and International Development Secretary. She lost the Tory whip after defying then Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Brexit in 2019.

Since leaving Parliament, she has campaigned to improve social mobility for young people in the UK.

She added: “I’m not saying I’m never going to come back into politics at some point but I just think this isn’t the right fit for me. I am loving doing my social mobility stuff.

“I really feel like I’m making a difference on that and certainly for now, I want to just keep dedicating myself to that.”

The interview will be broadcast at 8pm tonight.

Tory chairman Greg Hands said the party’s mayoral contest would continue with the two remaining candidates, London Assembly member Susan Hall and criminal barrister Moz Hossain KC.

The winner is due to be announced on July 19.