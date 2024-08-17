Justine Ghekiere reaches new heights with Tour de France Femmes stage win

Justine Ghekiere is all smiles as she takes the seventh stage of the Tour de France Femmes. Photograph: Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Justine Ghekiere of the AG Insurance Soudal team won the 166.4km seventh stage of the Tour de France Femmes and consolidated her lead in the Queen of the Mountains standings, after a six-rider breakaway disintegrated on the approach to the final climb of Le Chinaillon.

Behind the Belgian, the defending champion, Demi Vollering, snuck past the race leader, Kasia Niewiadoma, in the final 200 metres, to take third place on the stage and reduce her deficit to the Polish rider by four seconds.

With the pivotal climbs of the race, the Col du Glandon and Alpe d’Huez, now looming large on Sunday’s final stage, Niewiadoma leads Vollering by 1min 15sec.

Ghekiere was the last surviving member of the day’s attacking move. The Tour’s longest day took the peloton from the northern Jura to the Haute-Savoie over five categorised climbs, including the first category Col de la Croix de la Serra and the second category finishing climb, Le Chinaillon, above Le Grand-Bornand.

On a stage when the favourites seemed content to mark each other for most of the race, Marianne Vos reignited the fuse, becoming race leader on the road, by some distance. The break, also including Ghekiere and Julie van de Velde, Sara Martín, Ruth Edwards and Sarah Roy, moved well clear of the peloton.

But on the long haul up the penultimate climb, the Col de Saint-Jean-de-Sixt, the group collapsed and Ghekiere accelerated clear on her own.

With Niewiadoma, Vollering and the French FDJ Suez team picking up speed, Vos’s threat to the overall standings was extinguished three kilometres from the finish.