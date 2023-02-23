Justin Welby: Russia must not be humiliated in any Ukraine peace deal

Widow Iryna Dadak stands with her daughter Kateryna, seven, at her husband Yuriy Ruf's grave in the Field of Mars cemetery during a commemoration event to mark the first anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Russia must not be treated like Germany after the First World War and should be allowed to recover when the Ukraine conflict ends, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Most Rev Justin Welby says Russia “cannot end up like Germany after 1919”, when Berlin was humiliated by being forced to disarm and pay reparations.

He adds that Ukraine “must not be pressured into an unjust peace”.

It came as Ukrainian schools were closed as the country braced for Russian attacks on the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

As the UK prepares to supply longer-range weapons to Kyiv, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, issued a rallying cry to allies to “move faster” and help Ukraine to “push forward”.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would urge world leaders in a G7 virtual meeting on Friday to seize a “window of opportunity” to help Kyiv regain territory.

He is expected to tell allies that for Ukraine to win the war, they must gain a “decisive advantage” on the battlefield.

The Prime Minister said: “That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence.”

Also writing in The Telegraph, Sir Tony Blair, the former prime minister, said the West must demonstrate to Putin that Russian victory is not possible.

He writes: “The only way to get a just negotiated solution to the conflict is to prove to the Russian leadership that they cannot win; that however long it takes, their aggression will be defeated.

“Their analysis of Western weakness is misplaced; and therefore their only option in their own interests is to withdraw. And never engage in such madness again.”

Sir Tony adds that there is “too big a lag” between realising what weapons Kyiv needs and getting them there.

That has led to “dangerous shortages”, he says, adding that manufacturing needs to be “ramped up”.

Boris Johnson has also said that Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, must be given what he needs to win the war this year.

Mr Johnson said: “2023 must be the year of Ukrainian victory. Now is the time to give President Zelensky the tools the Ukrainians need to finish the job.

“The last year has taught us that, sooner or later, the West gives the Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice - sooner or later - let’s make it sooner, for the sake of Ukraine and the world.

“A swift Ukrainian victory is the humane, compassionate and economically sensible outcome.”

Joe Biden, the United States president, will be part of a virtual G7 meeting on Friday where he will announce a new wave of sanctions against Russia, the White House said.

In Russia, Putin said he was going to “focus on strengthening the nuclear triad”, meaning Moscow's nuclear weapons that can be fired from land, air or sea.

He also said the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year, after US reports that it had failed a recent test. The missile, nicknamed “Satan II”, can carry multiple nuclear warheads.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop says “our support for Ukraine must continue” and that “we must show there is no impunity for wars of aggression”. But he adds there must also be “investment in peacebuilding”.

Providing a “just peace” can be achieved to end the war, a security structure must then be established to stop the same thing from happening again, he said.

He writes: “Russia cannot end up like Germany after 1919; it must be able to recover and be secure without being allowed to repeat its aggression.

“The great powers must find ways, ideally through a conference, to design the conditions for long-term security, as was done in 1945.”

It has been suggested by historians that the reparations imposed on Germany under the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 left the the country’s economy in such ruins that it helped fuel the rise of the Nazis, leading to the Second World War.

The Archbishop's warning came as the UK is set to pause for a minute’s silence at 11am on Friday to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

As weapons flow to Ukraine, there has been a huge surge in demand from Western countries seeking to replenish their stockpiles.

BAE Systems, Europe's biggest arms manufacturer, said orders had jumped by £14.9 billion last year, to a record £58.9 billion.

The US and Europe manufacture more than 500,000 155mm shells annually, but Ukraine is using that amount in about three months.

According to a Telegraph poll, a majority of the British public back the UK’s current level of support for Ukraine, or think it should be increased.

In a poll of more than 1,000 adults earlier this week by Survation, 49 per cent said Britain should keep its current level of involvement, with 16 per cent saying its support should increase.

In total, 57 per cent believe the West should not push Kyiv to negotiate a peace deal with Moscow this year, because it should resist the potential loss of territory.

British voters are split on providing fighter jets for the Ukrainian air force. Some 41 per cent believe Britain should provide jets, but 37 per cent are opposed.

Britons are much more in favour of the UK providing tanks - 58 per cent to 27 per cent.

Members of the public are also split on whether they would be willing to pay higher gas bills if it makes a Ukrainian victory more likely.

While 41 per cent said they would be willing, the same percentage said the opposite.

Mr Zelensky said it would be “desirable” for Ukrainian and Chinese officials to meet, after Beijing suggested it had a “peace plan”.

He said: “We’ll draw some conclusions after we see the specifics of what they offer. We would like to have a meeting with China.”