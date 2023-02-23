Justin Welby: Russia must not be humiliated in any Ukraine peace deal

Nick Allen
·5 min read
Widow Iryna Dadak stands with her daughter Kateryna, seven, at her husband Yuriy Ruf's grave in the Field of Mars cemetery during a commemoration event to mark the first anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine - Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Widow Iryna Dadak stands with her daughter Kateryna, seven, at her husband Yuriy Ruf's grave in the Field of Mars cemetery during a commemoration event to mark the first anniversary of Russia's war against Ukraine - Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Russia must not be treated like Germany after the First World War and should be allowed to recover when the Ukraine conflict ends, the Archbishop of Canterbury has said.

Writing in The Telegraph, the Most Rev Justin Welby says Russia “cannot end up like Germany after 1919”, when Berlin was humiliated by being forced to disarm and pay reparations.

He adds that Ukraine “must not be pressured into an unjust peace”.

It came as Ukrainian schools were closed as the country braced for Russian attacks on the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.

As the UK prepares to supply longer-range weapons to Kyiv, Rishi Sunak, the Prime Minister, issued a rallying cry to allies to “move faster” and help Ukraine to “push forward”.

Downing Street said the Prime Minister would urge world leaders in a G7 virtual meeting on Friday to seize a “window of opportunity” to help Kyiv regain territory.

He is expected to tell allies that for Ukraine to win the war, they must gain a “decisive advantage” on the battlefield.

The Prime Minister said: “That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence.”

Also writing in The Telegraph, Sir Tony Blair, the former prime minister, said the West must demonstrate to Putin that Russian victory is not possible.

He writes: “The only way to get a just negotiated solution to the conflict is to prove to the Russian leadership that they cannot win; that however long it takes, their aggression will be defeated.

“Their analysis of Western weakness is misplaced; and therefore their only option in their own interests is to withdraw. And never engage in such madness again.”

Sir Tony adds that there is “too big a lag” between realising what weapons Kyiv needs and getting them there.

That has led to “dangerous shortages”, he says, adding that manufacturing needs to be “ramped up”.

Boris Johnson has also said that Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, must be given what he needs to win the war this year.

Mr Johnson said: “2023 must be the year of Ukrainian victory. Now is the time to give President Zelensky the tools the Ukrainians need to finish the job.

“The last year has taught us that, sooner or later, the West gives the Ukrainians what they need. And if that is the choice - sooner or later - let’s make it sooner, for the sake of Ukraine and the world.

“A swift Ukrainian victory is the humane, compassionate and economically sensible outcome.”

Joe Biden, the United States president, will be part of a virtual G7 meeting on Friday where he will announce a new wave of sanctions against Russia, the White House said.

In Russia, Putin said he was going to “focus on strengthening the nuclear triad”, meaning Moscow's nuclear weapons that can be fired from land, air or sea.

He also said the new Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile will be deployed this year, after US reports that it had failed a recent test. The missile, nicknamed “Satan II”, can carry multiple nuclear warheads.

Meanwhile, the Archbishop says “our support for Ukraine must continue” and that “we must show there is no impunity for wars of aggression”. But he adds there must also be “investment in peacebuilding”.

Providing a “just peace” can be achieved to end the war, a security structure must then be established to stop the same thing from happening again, he said.

He writes: “Russia cannot end up like Germany after 1919; it must be able to recover and be secure without being allowed to repeat its aggression.

“The great powers must find ways, ideally through a conference, to design the conditions for long-term security, as was done in 1945.”

It has been suggested by historians that the reparations imposed on Germany under the Treaty of Versailles in 1919 left the the country’s economy in such ruins that it helped fuel the rise of the Nazis, leading to the Second World War.

The Archbishop's warning came as the UK is set to pause for a minute’s silence at 11am on Friday to mark the anniversary of the invasion.

As weapons flow to Ukraine, there has been a huge surge in demand from Western countries seeking to replenish their stockpiles.

BAE Systems, Europe's biggest arms manufacturer, said orders had jumped by £14.9 billion last year, to a record £58.9 billion.

The US and Europe manufacture more than 500,000 155mm shells annually, but Ukraine is using that amount in about three months.

According to a Telegraph poll, a majority of the British public back the UK’s current level of support for Ukraine, or think it should be increased.

In a poll of more than 1,000 adults earlier this week by Survation, 49 per cent said Britain should keep its current level of involvement, with 16 per cent saying its support should increase.

In total, 57 per cent believe the West should not push Kyiv to negotiate a peace deal with Moscow this year, because it should resist the potential loss of territory.

British voters are split on providing fighter jets for the Ukrainian air force. Some 41 per cent believe Britain should provide jets, but 37 per cent are opposed.

Britons are much more in favour of the UK providing tanks - 58 per cent to 27 per cent.

Members of the public are also split on whether they would be willing to pay higher gas bills if it makes a Ukrainian victory more likely.

While 41 per cent said they would be willing, the same percentage said the opposite.

Mr Zelensky said it would be “desirable” for Ukrainian and Chinese officials to meet, after Beijing suggested it had a “peace plan”.

He said: “We’ll draw some conclusions after we see the specifics of what they offer. We would like to have a meeting with China.”

Latest Stories

  • Inside the Employee Revolt Rocking Amazon

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastOn Monday, as Amazon’s corporate employees were griping about an abrupt change to its remote-work policies, a company vice president sent an email to their team in an effort to tamp down the uprising. The email acknowledged the workers’ frustration, a person familiar with its contents said. Then it took a bizarre turn.The vice president instructed an artificial-intelligence-powered chatbot called ChatGPT to create an imaginary “story about import

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets Scathing Reminder Of His Father's 'Mental Competency'

    Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • The Pentagon Is Investigating UFOs That Possibly Turned Off Warheads

    Former U.S. Air Force personnel have testified to the Pentagon that UFOs interfered with nukes back in the 1960s.

  • The forewoman of the Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election is now causing a headache for prosecutors

    Lawyers to Republican witnesses in the investigation into 2020 election subversion are now trying to quash indictments.

  • Tucker Carlson Fawns Over Trump Ordering McDonald’s

    Fox NewsFox News star Tucker Carlson was thoroughly impressed on Wednesday night with how “good” Donald Trump is at ordering fast food, telling his viewers to “treat yourself” to footage of the ex-president deftly handling the cashier’s counter at a McDonald’s.“Whatever you think of Donald Trump, when he’s unleashed in a crowd of people, he’s unbelievable,” Carlson fawned over the former president. “If you haven’t seen the tape of him ordering in McDonald’s in East Palestine, treat yourself.”The

  • In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

    For Russia, it's been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, surprising counteroffensives and unexpected hit-and-run strikes. Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion that has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to ruins, both sides are preparing for a potentially even more disastrous phase that lies ahead. Russia recently intensified its push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heart

  • Trump Subpoenas Ex-Deutsche Bank Private Banker in New York Fraud Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump subpoenaed his longtime private banker for documents and testimony in New York Attorney General Letitia James’s suit accusing him and his real estate company of using false asset valuations to dupe banks and insurers.Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeUS Housing M

  • Shaun Pinner: Briton who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine reveals his message for Putin

    A British national captured by Russian forces while fighting alongside Ukrainian troops has recalled how he was tortured and left unable to walk during his ordeal. Shaun Pinner was among five Britons released from Russian detention in Ukraine in a prisoner swap last September. Appearing on this week's Beth Rigby Interviews, the former soldier also called for Ukraine to receive fighter jets as part of "continued support" to stop Vladimir Putin's invasion.

  • DeSantis About To Defuse $1.2 Billion Tax Bomb He Activated A Year Ago To Punish Disney

    The Republican governor's 2022 law would have increased tax bills on Central Florida property owners by thousands of dollars each for a decade and a half.

  • China is using spy buoys in the Arctic, says Canada

    The Canadian military has discovered Chinese spy buoys in the Arctic which are monitoring US submarines and melting ice sheets.

  • Putin-Xi Meeting Threatens Chinese Curveball in Russia’s War

    Sputnik/Sergey Bobylev/Pool/ReutersChinese President Xi Jinping is expected to soon meet face-to-face with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, even as Putin continues to wage a war in Ukraine that has, at times, caught Xi off guard, according to U.S. intelligence.The Russian president confirmed Xi’s planned trip Wednesday.While China has at times been disconcerted with or surprised by Putin’s approach to the war, according to a U.S. intelligence community analysis from 2022, the upcoming

  • Nikki Haley Defends Confederate Flag In Unearthed Interview

    The 2024 GOP presidential candidate also offered a questionable take on the Civil War in the footage from 2010.

  • Wagner boss drops gruesome photo of war dead while blasting top Russian military leaders for getting them killed

    "Who is responsible for their deaths?" Priogzhin asked before placing blame on Russia's defense chief and the general overseeing the war in Ukraine.

  • Video shows Trump telling a McDonald's employee he knows the menu 'better than anyone in here'

    Trump, whose love for fast food is well-documented, was visiting a McDonald's in East Palestine, Ohio on Wednesday.

  • Trump seeks to dismiss rape accuser Carroll's second defamation claim

    Donald Trump on Thursday urged a federal judge to throw out the writer E. Jean Carroll's defamation claim in the second of her two lawsuits against the former U.S. president, who she says raped her in the mid-1990s. Trump said his post was "clearly about" and merely repeated his formal response to the first lawsuit, and was therefore covered by "absolute litigation privilege" under New York law, dooming the defamation claim.

  • Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner subpoenaed by special counsel investigating efforts to overturn election: Sources

    Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former President Donald Trump, and her husband Jared Kushner have been subpoenaed by special counsel Jack Smith, ABC News has learned. The subpoena for the couple is specifically related to the special counsel's probe of Jan. 6 and the activities leading up to that day by the former president and his allies regarding efforts to overturn the 2020 election, sources told ABC News. Ivanka Trump and Kushner worked as senior White House advisers to President Trump during his four years in office.

  • How stupid does Shamima Begum think the British public are?

    Thank God for common sense and for the views of the British people being respected for once. All that PR soft-soaping and cunning pretence of rehabilitation were to no avail, Shamima Begum has lost her appeal and lost her British citizenship, subject no doubt to any further appeal.