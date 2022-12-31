Justin Welby: Britain must fix its ‘broken’ care system

Justin Welby - Stuart Brock/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury will call on the Government to fix the UK’s “broken” care system in his New Year message.

The Most Rev Justin Welby will use the message to focus on what his team say he believes is “one of the most pressing challenges we face in the UK – social care”.

In his message, aired on BBC 1 on New Year’s Day, the Archbishop, the head of the worldwide Anglican Communion, will say: “We know our care system is broken, but it doesn’t have to be. We can rise to the challenge of fixing it. That means action from all of us – you, me, families, communities, and Government.”

He will say that “caring goes to the heart of what it means to be human”, adding: “It’s hard, but it can also be the most life-giving thing we ever do. It comes back to that essential lesson – we need each other.”

The Archbishop, who visited MHA Bradbury Grange, a residential care home in Whitstable, Kent, for his New Year’s message.

Sam Monaghan, the chief executive of Methodist Homes (MHA), the UK’s largest charity care provider for older people, said: “We were so happy to welcome Archbishop Justin to MHA Bradbury Grange and to share a typical day with him.

“Our residents loved having the opportunity to meet and talk with him, and he also spent time talking to our care team. Staff shared with him how they support everyone living at the home and what it involves to provide good quality care. The visit meant so much to us.”

The message will reflect on the importance of caring for others, especially those who are old or unwell, as well as the mounting pressures facing frontline carers.

This is not the first time that the Archbishop has been critical of the Government. In his Easter sermon at Canterbury Cathedral, he said there were “serious ethical questions about sending asylum seekers overseas”.

The Most Rev Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, said he was “appalled” by plans to send some asylum seekers from the UK to Rwanda, adding: “There is no such thing as an illegal asylum seeker. We can do better than this.”

Care industry leaders and frontline workers have long warned that the sector is at breaking point as a result of low wages, staff shortages and a lack of funding and attention from the Government.

Earlier this week, charities described a crisis in care homes after the number of “inadequate” ratings surged following the Covid pandemic.

Nearly one in 10 care homes in England that offer dementia support reported on by Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors in 2022 were given the worst rating – more than three times the ratio in 2019, according to analysis by The Guardian.

It comes ahead of a report commissioned by the Archbishops of Canterbury and York called Care and Support Reimagined, which aims to offer a new vision for social care and will be published next month.

Dr Anna Dixon MBE, the chairman of the Archbishops’ Commission, said: “We cannot simply tinker around the edges of the existing social care system.

“We need a new settlement that gives choice and control to people who draw on care and support, equips and empowers communities and offers far greater support and recognition to unpaid carers.”

A government spokesman said: “We have prioritised social care in the Autumn Statement, making up to £7.5 billion over the next two years available to support adult social care and discharge – the biggest funding increase in history.

“This will allow more people to access high quality care and help address some of the challenges in the sector, including waiting lists, low fee rates, and workforce pressures.

We’re also promoting careers in care by launching our annual domestic recruitment campaign and investing £15 million to increase international recruitment of carers.”