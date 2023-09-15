Justin Welby’s ABCs

Justin Welby

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and Cleo Watson, the Whips author and former No 10 adviser, were among the 100 or so guests who attended the glitzy launch of Theresa May’s book The Abuse of Power on Wednesday. May confided that she had not got past the end of chapter two of Watson’s racy bonkbuster, which is now being turned into a film. Watson is also working on a sequel to Whips about a general election.

Welby, meanwhile, told me how members of his family are named after the alphabet. He is – of course – “ABC” (Archbishop of Canterbury); Bramble, the family pet spaniel, is known as “ABCD” (Archbishop of Canterbury’s Dog). And one of his daughters is “ABCDE” – (Archbishop of Canterbury’s Daughter Ellie). Sadly, the Welby family does yet not extend to an “F”.

Nicest man in politics

At the end of the Abuse of Power launch party, a staffer from the publisher was trying to shift the last copies and asked Sir Philip May if he had bought one. “No,” he replied. “Well, wouldn’t you like to?” she said. And, without saying who he was, Sir Philip went to the books’ table to buy a copy of his wife’s memoir. When a person in front of him in the queue bought two, Sir Philip did the same as he thought it would look a bit mean to buy just one. Sir Philip was only introduced to the publisher’s sales woman as everyone was leaving. More evidence that he is one of the nicest people in politics.

Vote Alan!

City money men are pondering an alternative to Tory candidate Susan Hall, who is running to replace Sadiq Khan as mayor of London. I hear that Sir Alan Duncan, the former minister, has been approached about standing as an independent candidate. One source says that £3 million has been pledged for Duncan’s putative campaign.

A senior City figure tells me: “We have asked him but he seems unpersuaded at the moment. But we so want a return to the competence and dignity that Khan so obviously lacks.”

Et tu, Alan? Is the race for City Hall about to get interesting?

Corbyn’s capitalism lesson

Amid the speculation over whether Jeremy Corbyn could run to be London mayor, an enterprising soul has bought the website name “corbynformayor.com”. A spokesman says Corbyn had no knowledge of this website and is focused on his full-time job as the MP for Islington North.

But if Corbyn does indeed make a bid for City Hall, he might have to buy back the domain – and at a potential cost of thousands of pounds. It would be a harsh lesson in capitalism for the socialist former Labour leader.

Not stirred

Hypnotist Paul McKenna played Nobody Does It Better, Carly Simon’s theme to The Spy Who Loved Me, on his new Boom radio show this week. “I was lucky enough to be friends with Roger Moore, who starred in the 007 film. He was a really wonderful person... Very kind, very funny. I remember when I first got to know Roger, we went for dinner and I was trying hard not to drive him mad with James Bond questions.

“But I asked him, ‘When you were doing Bond, did you ever do any of your own stunts?’ He replied in that lovely deep voice of his: ‘Errr, no Paul, but I did do all my own love scenes.’” Oh Roger!

Still Queen!

Following the death of his friend Tony Bennett, Jack Jones, 85, is arguably the last of the old American crooners. The two-time Grammy Award winner often used to bump into Princess Margaret. “She always had a twinkle in her eye. You never knew when she was teasing or not,” Jones says. “I remember asking her, ‘I heard that Barbra Streisand once asked you, to make conversation, “How’s your sister?” and you looked at her and said, “Still Queen!” Is that true?’

“She said, ‘No, but I shall use that!’”

Rees-Mogg’s Met Office

Jacob Rees-Mogg has taken to signing off his nightly GB News show with his own weather view for Somerset. On Wednesday last week he said: “It will be 85 degrees in Somerset.” The following day: “It will be over 80 degrees in Somerset.” By last Monday, Rees-Mogg was getting a bit bored.

“Actually, at the weekend we had a little precipitation in Somerset and moved away from the temperatures over the 80s,” he said. The next day he told viewers: “Do you need me to tell you that the weather in Somerset tomorrow will be absolutely glorious, a perfect September’s day?” Clearly, a career at the Met Office awaits.

Peterborough, published every Friday at 7pm, is edited by Christopher Hope. You can reach him at peterborough@telegraph.co.uk

