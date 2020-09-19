Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander will undergo Tommy John surgery, he announced in an Instagram video.

Verlander said he was hoping to fully return this season, but felt something in his elbow during a simulated game recently. After consulting with doctors, they determined Tommy John surgery was the best option.

“Obviously I’m extremely disappointed, but I will not let this slow down my aspirations for my career,” Verlander wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a video describing the situation. “I will approach this rehab the only way I know, attack and don’t look back. I’m confident that with a proper rehabilitation program and my unwavering commitment that this surgery will ultimately lengthen my career as opposed to shorten it.”

Verlander, 37, is set to be a free agent after next season.

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander said he will undergo Tommy John surgery. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) More

More from Yahoo Sports: