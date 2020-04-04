Justin Verlander will donate each MLB paycheck received during coronavirus shutdown
Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has pledged to donate each paycheck received from Major League Baseball during the coronavirus shutdown to those impacted by COVID-19.
Verlander and wife Kate Upton made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday, noting that funds will be donated to a different organization each week.
Recently the @mlb announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. @kateupton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis. Everyone around the world is affected by this virus, and we hope to contribute to the families and jobs affected, the healthcare workers and first responders on the front lines and the many others in need of basic necessities, medical supplies and support at home. As soon as the first paycheck is received we will be highlighting the first organization. We know everyone is impacted by this crisis, but for those who are able, we encourage you to stay home to help flatten the curve and look to those around you who need a helping hand. #covid19 #flattenthecurve
A post shared by Justin Verlander (@justinverlander) on
Writes Verlander:
Recently MLB announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. Kate Upton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis.
Per an agreement between MLB and the players, owners have agreed to advance a portion of each player’s salary to be spread out over April and May.
Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports Verlander is due to receive $4,775 each day through May 24. That comes out to $33,425 per week. Overall, Verlander has pledged to donate roughly $267,400 over the first eight weeks of the season.
The reigning American League Cy Young award winner is just the latest player to give back.
Shin-Soo Choo of the Texas Rangers is donating $1,000 each to 190 Rangers’ minor leaguers to assist with living expenses. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright also donated $250,000 to Cardinals’ minor league players last week.
Verlander and Upton say they will make weekly announcements as to which organizations will receive the donations.
More from Yahoo Sports: