Justin Verlander will donate each MLB paycheck received during coronavirus shutdown

Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander has pledged to donate each paycheck received from Major League Baseball during the coronavirus shutdown to those impacted by COVID-19.

Verlander and wife Kate Upton made the announcement via Instagram on Saturday, noting that funds will be donated to a different organization each week.

Writes Verlander:

Recently MLB announced they will be continuing to send paychecks to players while the season is suspended. Kate Upton and I have decided to donate those funds to a different organization each week so that we can support their efforts and highlight the great work they’re doing during the COVID-19 crisis.

Per an agreement between MLB and the players, owners have agreed to advance a portion of each player’s salary to be spread out over April and May.

Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports Verlander is due to receive $4,775 each day through May 24. That comes out to $33,425 per week. Overall, Verlander has pledged to donate roughly $267,400 over the first eight weeks of the season.

The reigning American League Cy Young award winner is just the latest player to give back.

Shin-Soo Choo of the Texas Rangers is donating $1,000 each to 190 Rangers’ minor leaguers to assist with living expenses. St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Adam Wainwright also donated $250,000 to Cardinals’ minor league players last week.

Verlander and Upton say they will make weekly announcements as to which organizations will receive the donations.

