Justin Verlander and the Astros shut down Mariners, 4-0, to even home opening series

The Mariners scored a season-high 11 runs during their home opener Friday night in front of a packed T-Mobile Park.

They combined for 13 hits, eight walks and two batters were hit by pitches, giving the club 23 base runners during the contest. Every Mariners batter, up and down the lineup, reached base safely at least once. Eight of them ended the electric rout of the visiting Astros with at least one hit.

Saturday night’s second meeting with their division rivals, though, produced a much different result.

Facing Astros ace Justin Verlander — making his second start this spring after missing most of the shortened 2020 season, then the entirety of the 2021 season following Tommy John surgery — Seattle’s offense stalled.

Verlander tossed a gem in his eight innings, allowing three hits for his second consecutive outing, and striking out eight on 87 pitches.

He allowed only four base runners — never in the same inning — didn’t walk any batters, and rarely needed more than 10 pitches to finish a frame.

Meanwhile, the Astros pieced together the needed offensive production to assure Verlander would end the night with his first win of the season in the eventual 4-0 victory in front of an announced 38,504.

Already trailing by four runs entering the ninth, the Mariners sent out the top of the order in the bottom of the ninth, but couldn’t rally against Houston’s Hector Neris, who retired the side in order.

So ended a quiet offensive night for the Mariners, who were shut out for the second time in nine games and drop to 4-5.

Adam Frazier — who is 5-for-9 in the series after collecting four hits in his home debut with the Mariners on Friday night — added his fifth hit in two days on an opposite-field single to right to open the game.

Then Verlander retired the next nine.

Ty France — who finished 2-for-4 and was the only Mariners batter with multiple hits in the contests — opened the fourth inning with an opposite-field base hit.

Then Verlander retired the next eight.

France broke the streak of consecutive batters retired again in the sixth, when he knocked a two-out single to right.

The Mariners didn’t collect another hit after that. The only base runner the rest of the way was J.P. Crawford in the seventh, who was hit by a pitch.

The Astros managed three runs against Mariners starter Chris Flexen, who completed six innings, allowing the three runs on five hits while striking out three and walking one on his 72 pitches.

Jeremy Pena’s sacrifice fly to center in the second that scored Niko Goodrum gave Houston a 1-0 lead that was never tested.

Martin Maldonado gave the Astros a three-run lead when he crushed a two-run home run to the club’s bullpen in the fifth.

Jose Altuve singled to center in the seventh to give the Astros their final four-run advantage.

