Justin Verlander '100%' believes MLB is juicing balls for more home runs

Justin Verlander has an answer for this home run-heavy season.

There have been 3,691 home runs already hit by the All-Star break to mark a historically high rate of 1.37 per game. This led the Astros pitcher to say that the league is "100%" juicing balls for more offense.

"It's a f—ing joke," Verlander said, via ESPN. "Major League Baseball's turning this game into a joke. They own Rawlings, and you've got (commissioner Rob) Manfred up here saying it might be the way they center the pill. They own the f—ing company. If any other $40 billion company bought out a $400 million company and the product changed dramatically, it's not a guess as to what happened. We all know what happened. Manfred — the first time he came in, what'd he say? He said we want more offense. All of a sudden he comes in, the balls are juiced? It's not coincidence. We're not idiots."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Verlander has allowed a major league-high 26 home runs in 2019. But it's not just the 2011 Cy Young award winner. A total of 11 pitchers have allowed 20 or more homers and players are on pace to break the 2017 record by a whopping 600-plus home runs.

If MLB offenses continue it's current streak into the second half of the season, players could hit a total of 6,668 homers, which would break the previous mark of 6,105.

Verlander said this is intentional.

"Yes. 100%. They've been using juiced balls in the Home Run Derby forever," he said. "They know how to do it. It's not coincidence. I find it really hard to believe that Major League Baseball owns Rawlings and just coincidentally the balls become juiced."

Cubs starter Jon Lester, a 14-year veteran, previously said something is up with the balls, as well.

Story continues

“The numbers are through the roof," Lester told USA Today in May. “I think there’s something up with the ball. It seems almost like the ones they use in the Home Run Derby with the way it flies."

Lester ranks 42nd in home runs allowed (15) and he admitted it's what brings people to the sport.

"That’s the thing baseball people want to see, all of these homers, and how far they went," Lester said. "It gives the millennials something to look at and talk about with all of the stats, spin rates, launch angles and all of that stuff."

MORE: Christian Yelich breaks boat window during Home Run Derby practice, someone calls police (really) | MLB All-Star 2019: Home Run Derby matchups ranked

This, however, is a cause for concern in Verlander's eyes.

"I don't know if it's bad or good for the game," he said. "That's for them to decide. I don't think it's great — that the true outcomes of strikeouts, homers and walks is best for the game. That's for somebody else to decide. I talk about time a lot — how do you stack up in history? If you're going to change something so dramatically, I think you need to make people aware."