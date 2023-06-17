Justin Turner's grand slam, six RBIs power Red Sox to a 15-5 rout of rival Yankees

BOSTON (AP) — Justin Turner had a grand slam, a two-run home run and a double, Masataka Yoshida drove in three runs and the Boston Red Sox routed the New York Yankees 15-5 on Friday night.

Turner tied his career high with six RBIs and scored three runs. Boston earned its third victory in four meetings with its rival after winning two of three during last week’s series in New York. Yoshida had four hits. Boston’s 15 runs and 17 hits marked season highs, and the Yankees tied their season high for runs allowed.

Tanner Houck gave up one run and four hits, with two strikeouts and a walk before leaving in the fifth after being struck in the face by a line drive by Kyle Higashioka. The team announced he suffered a facial contusion.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Houck was replaced by Joe Jacques (1-0), who gave up three runs over two innings.

Aaron Judge missed his 10th game since sprained his right toe. Yankees starter Domingo Germán (4-4) was chased in the third inning. He gave up seven runs while allowing seven hits, with two walks and a wild pitch.

METS 6, CARDINALS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Tylor Megill won for the first time in almost a month, slumping Daniel Vogelbach homered in his return to the lineup and New beat skidding St. Louis.

Brett Baty hit a two-run double off Miles Mikolas in a three-run first inning, and Tommy Pham added a pair of two-out RBI singles against his former team as the Mets won their second straight after losing nine of 10.

Willson Contreras homered for the Cardinals (27-43), who have dropped six in a row and 13 of 16. Mikolas (4-4) lost his third consecutive start after winning his previous four decisions. he permitted six runs and eight hits in six innings.

Megill (6-4) allowed four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking none for his first victory since May 18 against Tampa Bay.

MARLINS 6, NATIONALS 5

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Arraez broke out of an 0-for-15 slide with a 5-for-5 night that included three RBIs, raising his major league-leading batting from .378 to .390 and helping Miami beat Washington.

Arraez hit a two-run homer in the second, ending a 52-game homerless streak dating to April 11.

Garrett Cooper hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning off Carl Edwards Jr. (1-3), and the Marlins won for the 10th time in 13 games.

Andrew Nardi (4-1) allowed one hit in 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and A.J. Puk earned his eighth save in nine chances.

Lane Thomas had his seventh leadoff homer for Washington. Jeimer Candelario tied the Nationals record with three doubles.

BRAVES 8, ROCKIES 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Travis d’Arnaud hit two massive homers and Atlanta won for the 11th time in 13 games.

D'Arnaud hit a two-run shot in the first for the 100th homer of his career to stake Jared Shuster to a 3-0 lead. He added another two-run homer in the third.

Eddie Rosario also hit a two-run shot for the Braves to make it 7-0 in the fourth.

Shuster (4-2) went 5 2/3 innings for the win, giving up five hits with three walks while surrendering the only Rockies run.

Limet (1-4) went four innings for Colorado, allowing all eight Atlanta runs on five hits and five walks.

CUBS 10, ORIOLES 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Christopher Morel homered and drove in three runs, and Chicago beat Baltimore for its fourth straight win.

Story continues

Dansby Swanson and Miguel Amaya also connected for Chicago, which broke open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning. Nico Hoerner had two hits and two RBIs, and Kyle Hendricks (2-2) pitched five effective innings for his second straight victory.

Ryan O’Hearn had three hits for Baltimore, which had won six of seven. Austin Hays collected two hits and two RBIs and Cole Irvin took the loss.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press