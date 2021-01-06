Trudeau Hopeful U.S. Capitol Chaos ‘Will Return To Normal Shortly’
OTTAWA — Shortly after violent protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol building Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he’s confident in the strength of America’s democratic institutions and is hopeful “everything will return to normal shortly.”
Trudeau made the comment in a radio interview with Vancouver’s News 1130, saying he is “obviously” concerned about what’s happening in Washington D.C., and is following the situation closely.
“There is an important electoral process unfolding in the United States,” he said. “I think we all want it and need it to unfold properly and peacefully. So we certainly hope things will calm down. But we’re going to keep watching carefully.’
The prime minister chose a cautiously optimistic tone when asked if he’s confident a peaceful transition will happen stateside later this month.
“I think the American democratic institutions are strong and hopefully everything will return to normal shortly,” Trudeau said. “But we’re going to continue to do what we need to do to make sure that Canadians are well served in our relationship with the United States, regardless of how things unfold.”
Opposition leaders also weighed in.
The storming of the Capitol Building is an astonishing assault on freedom and democracy. I am deeply saddened to see chaos grip our greatest ally today.
— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) January 6, 2021
The horror unfolding in Washington is frightening and it was incited by Donald Trump.
He can end it now, but refuses to.
Democracy must not be intimidated.
The violence must end.
— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) January 6, 2021
Members of the U.S. Congress met earlier to certify president-elect Joe Biden’s November election win.
Biden responded to the chaos in the capital with a televised speech from Wilmington, Del. by describing the scenes inside and outside the Capitol building as an “insurrection.”
“In this hour, our democracy is under unprecedented assault,” he said, calling the certification process of the electoral college vote a process that is supposed to be a “sacred ritual.”
Biden called on Trump to “step up” and go on national news to “fulfil his own and defend the Constitution” by asking for an end to call off the president’s supporters, whom he called “extremists dedicated to lawlessness.”
Trump shared a video message telling people to go home while refusing to concede the election.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021
The day’s agenda included a formal process to certify Arizona’s electoral results, a state won by the Democratic Party. Rep. Paul Gosar, who represents the state’s fourth congressional district, objected to certification to the applause of his Republican colleagues.
Electoral votes are already certified at the state level but they also need to be recognized federally.
Republican lawmakers, instigated by outgoing President Donald Trump’s efforts to subvert election results, plan to object to the results for every state they lost.
It’s a last-ditch effort by the president to overturn the election results, but it’s a hopeless one as each objection must be debated separately by the House and the Senate. The tactic is only successful only if both chambers support the objection in separate votes.
Chaos erupted in the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. after protesters, some armed, stormed past security barriers and pushed aside police officers.
They shattered the glass on doors to get inside the building. Outside, thousands of people held Trump flags and chanted “We want Trump!”
Canisters of tear gas were fired by police inside the rotunda.
The chamber was locked down and lawmakers were advised to shelter in place inside their offices for safety.
They’re in the chamber. One is up on the dais yelling “Trump won that election!” This is insane pic.twitter.com/p6CXhBDSFT
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021
As pro-Trump supporters moved their way through the building, their presence inside prompted security officers to guard the floor of the House of Representatives and draw their guns at the chamber’s doors.
At least one person made it to the speaker’s dais, pumped their fist into the air and cried “Trump won that election!”
With files from Elise Foley
