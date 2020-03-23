Justin Trudeau issues stern warning to Canadians: 'Go home and stay home'

Photograph: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Justin Trudeau has issued a stern warning to Canadians who ignore social distancing advice, telling citizens to “go home and stay home!” – and leaving open the possibility his government could take more extreme measures as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases continues to rise.

Related: Tokyo 2020 Olympics in doubt as Canada becomes first team to pull out over coronavirus

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The blunt message on Monday came after images circulated online showing groups of people congregating in parks, along streets and on playing fields over the weekend.

“We’ve all seen the pictures online of people who seem to think they’re invincible,” the prime minister said. “Well, you’re not. Enough is enough.”

Speaking from self-isolation after his wife tested positive tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week ago, Trudeau suggested his government could close of provincial borders and use the law to ensure people respected quarantine rules and practice social distancing.

Trudeau’s tone was noticeably sterner today, including this warning to people who aren’t observing calls for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/HU2SySOhrm — Roland Paris (@rolandparis) March 23, 2020

Trudeau’s remarks came before an evening call with provincial premiers who are expected to discuss both the possibility of closing provincial borders and levying steep fines for anyone caught congregating in a large group or ignoring orders to self-quarantine.

Both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island have recently taken the rare step of requiring everyone entering the province to self-isolate for two weeks, even if travelling from a neighbouring Canadian province.

Canada closed its shared border with the US last week to all non-essential travel.

Story continues

default

Trudeau’s comments came a day after his weekend address to the nation’s children, thanking them for their sacrifice as uncertainty and isolation weighed heavily on daily routines and social networks.

“All of a sudden, you heard you can’t go on play dates or have sleepovers, your playgrounds and schools have closed and your March break was certainly different than what you’ve hoped for,” he said on Sunday.

“I know this is a big change, but we have to do this not just for ourselves, but for our grandparents, our nurses, our doctors and everyone working at our hospitals and you kids are helping a lot.”

The country has seen growing calls in recent days for the federal government to invoke the Emergencies and Quarantine Acts, two mechanisms that grant the federal government enormous power.

Trudeau has so far been resistant to use such extreme measures— as have civil liberties groups – but he reiterated that “everything is on the table”.

For now, he said, much of the responsibility to fight the pandemic remains with residents.

“Fundamentally, is comes down to citizens making smart choices.”

The country is poised to lose hundreds of thousands of jobs. Trudeau has recalled parliament for Tuesday where lawmakers are expected to pass billions in aid for unemployed Canadians and industries hard hit by the economic downturn.

After testing more than 100,000 people, Canada has reported nearly 1,500 cases of Covid-19 – with 20 deaths attributed to the virus.

