Trudeau Says He’ll Wear A Face Mask When He Can’t Physically Distance From Others

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 20, 2020. (Photo: Adrian Wyld/CP)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will wear a mask in public when he cannot keep two metres of distance from others, a step that the country’s top doctor now recommends Canadians embrace.

Speaking to reporters in Ottawa Wednesday, Trudeau called it a “personal choice” that is in line with advice from public health experts. Still, keeping socially distant, staying home when sick, and washing one’s hands remain “the best thing” for Canadians to keep doing to stem the spread of COVID-19, he said.

“But in situations where you cannot physically distance to two metres… people are encouraged to wear masks,” he said.

Trudeau said he chose to start wearing a face-covering when he comes into closer proximity with people, be it walking the halls of Parliament or heading to his office. The prime minister said he would wear a mask into the House of Commons Wednesday for the in-person sitting of a special COVID-19 committee.

“Once I am at my desk in Parliament and two metres separate from everyone else, I will take off my mask so I can engage in parliamentary discourse. But as soon as I leave my seat and walk past people, and walk through potentially busier hallways, I will be wearing a mask,” he said.

“That is my personal choice. That is aligned, I think, with what public health is recommending. I think we all need to adjust to what works in our circumstances and keep safety at the forefront of what we are doing.”

The prime minister, Gov. Gen. Julie Payette, and military personnel wore masks earlier this month at the repatriation ceremony for the six Canadian Armed Forces members who died in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attends a repatriation ceremony for the six Canadian Armed Forces members killed in a helicopter crash off of Greece during Operation Reassurance, at CFB Trenton, Ont. on May 6, 2020. (Photo: Frank Gunn/CP)

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, later told reporters in Ottawa that the use of non-medical masks is recommended as “an added layer of protection when physical distancing is difficult to maintain.”

Tam said much the same last month, suggesting she’d wear a mask in circumstances where she wasn’t confident there would be adequate physical distancing, such as at a grocery store. She said Wednesday that her earlier language on the issue was more “permissive.”

But Tam stressed that, from the outset, her position is that masks are about protecting others rather than oneself.

“If you’re wearing it, you’re protecting other people against your droplets,” she said.

