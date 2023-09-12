Justin Trudeau: Canada's PM stranded in India after his plane suffers 'technical issues'

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is stranded in India after unspecified issues with his plane.

Mr Trudeau's office cited "technical issues" on Sunday evening in New Delhi, where the G20 summit took place over the weekend.

It is unclear what the problem is with the plane, called CFC001.

"Upon our departure for the airport, we were made aware by the Canadian Armed Forces that CFC001 was experiencing technical issues," a statement from Mr Trudeau's office said.

"These issues are not fixable overnight, our delegation will be staying in India until alternate arrangements are made."

Earlier on Sunday, Mr Trudeau had met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss economic growth.

This month, Canada said it had paused talks on a potential trade treaty with India - three months on from the two countries saying they aim to seal an agreement this year.