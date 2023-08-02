Justin Trudeau announces separation from wife after 18 years

Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, at King Charles's Coronation in London in May - Karwai Tang/WireImage

Justin Trudeau, the Canadian prime minister, is separating from his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, after 18 years of marriage.

The political power couple, who first met as schoolchildren, said they had decided to part after “many meaningful and difficult conversations”.

They said in a joint statement that they “remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build.”

Mr Trudeau, 51, and his wife, 48, have already signed a legal separation agreement, a statement sent out by the PM’s office said.

It added that the estranged couple and their three children Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, nine, are planning to go on holiday together next week.

The pair are “focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment”, the statement said.

“Both parents will be a constant presence in their children’s lives and Canadians can expect to often see the family together.”

The couple greet supporters as they celebrate an election victory in Montreal in 2019 - VALERIE BLUM/EPA-EFE/REX

Once seen as enjoying a fairy-tale romance, the couple met as children in Montreal when Mrs Grégoire Trudeau was a classmate of the Liberal Party leader’s younger brother, Michel.

Their paths crossed again as adults at a charity event in 2002.

The future Canadian prime minister, then aged 31, was so taken aback on the couple’s first date, he told her he had been “waiting” his whole life for her.

Proposing there and then, he asked if they could “go straight to engaged since we’re going to spend the rest of our lives together”.

He officially proposed two years later with oysters and champagne, with their engagement making front page news in Canada.

However, rumours about the power couple’s marriage have been circulating in Ottawa for several years.

Mrs Grégoire Trudeau missed several public events in July including a social dinner for Nato leaders and their spouses in Vilnius, Lithuania.

A former TV host, Mrs Grégoire Trudeau also openly discussed the struggles of leading a life in the public eye in April, saying her family had struggled at times.

“We’re just a family, and we’re just trying to live our lives,” she said.

Mr Trudeau, who previously said his wife sometimes “hates” his job, was asked by CBC about extramarital affairs following the release of his memoir Common Ground in 2014.

In the book he said their marriage “isn’t perfect, and we have had difficult ups and downs, yet Sophie remains my best friend, my partner, my love. We are honest with each other, even when it hurts.”

Asked if the description was “coded language for extramarital affairs”, Mr Trudeau said: “No.”

The Trudeaus met at school and were seen as enjoying a fairy-tale romance

In a separate interview Mr Trudeau was asked about rumours that could hurt people in his life.

He said: “I would worry more if they had any real credence.”

Questioned about his denial in an interview the following year, Mrs Grégoire Trudeau said the couple had been through “hardship”.

She was also specifically asked whether she was worried about opening up about herself – and her marriage – to the public as Canada geared up for an election that October.

“Ask if whatever happened in our lives – I’m not saying it did or didn’t – as if we would answer that,” Mrs Grégoire Trudeau replied.

She added: “I can tell you right away that no marriage is easy. I’m almost kind of proud of the fact that we’ve had hardship, yes, because we want authenticity. We want truth. We want to grow closer as individuals through our lifetime and we’re both dreamers and we want to be together for as long as we can. I’m happy that we had to go through that.”

Mr Trudeau’s parents, former prime minister Pierre and his wife Margaret, went through a divorce during his father’s final months in office in 1984. They had separated years earlier in 1977.

In her 1979 memoir Beyond Reason, Margaret Trudeau described her marriage to the political leader as being like a glass panel “lowered into place around me”.

She also wrote that every night for two years before the separation she whispered to herself “Pierre, please give me a divorce.”

Margaret Trudeau also described her brief fling with actor Jack Nicholson following the breakdown of her marriage, claiming he was the “first real rival” to her ex-husband.