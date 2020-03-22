Justin Timberlake Still Approves of the Denim-on-Denim Look He Wore With Britney Spears

Photo credit: Jeffrey Mayer - Getty Images

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of N'SYNC's 2000 No Strings Attached album, former band member Lance Bass did a series of interviews last week. Yes, he appropriately called the interviews "The *Nterviews" and he talked to every member of the boy band. He did the final interview with Justin Timberlake, who weighed in on a lot of things about the late 1990s and early 2000s. But perhaps most importantly, he talked about (and defended) that famous denim-on-denim look he wore to the 2001 American Music Awards with his ex girlfriend, Britney Spears.

We all know the one:

Timberlake, who is now 39, has had some time to look back on his past sartorial choices. As Bass was asking his former bandmate about his favorite past outfits, the podcast host noted that the denim-on-denim look was his personal favorite. Bass had just a touch of sarcasm in his voice when he said that, but Timberlake came to the defense of the denim getup.

"I don't know man, you could kinda rock that today," he said. "Look man, you do a lot of things when you're young and in love, man. That's what you do."

Bass admitted that all the band members had hairstyles and outfits they might regret, and Timberlake blames the internet.

"If we could have only been a decade earlier...where everything wasn't so documented," he said. He added that some of the choices were out of sheer convenience: "I think I just started wearing bandanas because I couldn't figure out what the hell to do with my hair."





