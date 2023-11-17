Justin Timberlake Says It's 'So Good' to Be Reunited with *NSYNC at 'Trolls Band Together' Premiere

The animated film, featuring the original *NSYNC single "Better Place," is in theaters on Friday

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 15, 2023

Justin Timberlake had to "say something" about what it feels like to reunite with *NSYNC.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the "Sexyback" singer, 42, shared his appreciation for his bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick, alongside a photo of them at the U.S. premiere of Trolls Band Together in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

"So proud to celebrate the new @trolls movie and album with the crew. Gotta say this is my favorite so far 🙏🏻 Has been good to be back with my boys 👀," he captioned a photo featuring Timberlake and the other members of *NSYNC posing on the red carpet.

In honor of their new song “Better Place” from the Trolls Band Together soundtrack and their roles in the voice cast of the film, the "Pop” group walked the red carpet together at the TCL Chinese Theatre. The outing was the first time *NSYNC was able to promote the animated film due to the SAG-AFTRA reaching a tentative agreement and union members striking.

In the photo with his bandmates, the Grammy winner, who voices Branch in the Trolls franchise, sported an all-black ensemble. On the red carpet, Timberlake was all smiles as he posed for photos with *NSYNC as well as his costars Anna Kendrick, Ron Funches, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Eric André, Camila Cabello and Zooey Deschanel.

Alongside the photo of the "Mirrors" performer and *NSYNC, Timberlake also posted one with his wife , Jessica Biel.

In the photo, The Sinner actress, 41, is sporting a silky black dress shirt and a black skirt with metallic embellishments, while grinning alongside a joyful Timberlake.

Leon Bennett/Getty Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake at the TCL Chinese Theatre on Nov. 15, 2023

The hitmaker's appearance at the premiere is one of the only times he has been spotted out since the release of Britney Spears’ memoir The Woman in Me, which details their relationship that lasted from 1999 to 2002.

On Oct. 24, Timberlake was spotted for the first time in photos obtained by The Daily Mail, which featured the artist and Biel as they arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for a vacation.

The following week Timberlake was photographed at a PGA Tour event at the Diamante resort’s El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo, where he participated in a celebrity four-hole scramble for the PGA Tour’s World Wide Technology Championship.



Timberlake has largely been keeping a low profile in the past few weeks, amid the pop superstar detailing his alleged past behavior in her memoir. Spears, 41, writes that she was once pregnant by the musician and claims that he cheated on her, among other stories. (Spears also admits to her own infidelity.)

