Justin Timberlake Pays Tribute to ‘G.O.A.T.’ Jessica Biel on Her 42nd Birthday: ‘The Best’

The singer celebrated his wife of over a decade on Instagram Sunday

Justin Timberlake /Instagram Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Jessica Biel is simply "the best" — according to Justin Timberlake!

The singer, 43, paid tribute to his wife on her 42nd birthday on Sunday, sharing an adorable Instagram video set to Tina Turner’s song “The Best.”

“There ain’t no other way to say it. You’re the best. I love you. Happy birthday, ya 🐐!” Timberlake wrote in his caption.

In the video, Biel showed off just how versatile she is — as a mother, a wife and even as a style icon.

In one clip, she had a total pop star moment singing along to a song as her hair blew in the wind behind her. In another, she struck a perfect model pose, as one other showed her nailing a runway strut on a balcony.

A few clips also showed Biel being a mom to the couple’s two sons, Phineas, 3½, and Silas, 8½.

Justin Timberlake /Instagram Jessica Biel and her son

The montage similarly showed several sweet moments shared between Biel and her husband of more than a decade, who have been together since 2007.

The “Selfish” singer’s recent video was similar to one that his wife shared for him on his birthday at the end of January.

Also featuring a montage of clips of them together over the years, Biel wrote in her post's caption: “I ALWAYS got you."

Justin Timberlake /Instagram Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

Timberlake’s loving tribute to Biel comes after he gushed about how happy he is with his family on The Graham Norton Show last week.

“I have two wonderful children, who are going to be the death of me,” Timberlake joked in a rare candid moment. “But yeah two boys and a wonderful wife and I'm just happy," he said, playfully adding, "Is that controversial these days?”

Last month, on Valentine’s Day, the former *NSYNC member shared an adorable video of himself and Biel sledding down a snowy hill while his new single “Selfish" played in the background. “Glad your mama made you 🫶🏻,” he captioned the video, which saw both him and the actress laughing nonstop as they giddily enjoyed the children’s activity.

Biel commemorated the holiday at the time, sharing a post that included some rare shots of both of her sons and her husband. Valentines x3 🖤🖤🖤," she wrote.

Justin Timberlake /Instagram Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

As Timberlake gears up for the release of his sixth solo album, a source told PEOPLE that Biel is “proud” of her husband, who “had this urge to create again.”

“It was time. He’s been super into it, and Jess has been supportive," the insider continued.

"She loves his new music,” the source added of the album. “She finds him very talented. They are great together.”



