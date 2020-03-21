Justin Timberlake Has No Regrets About His and Britney Spears' Iconic Matching Denim Look

Justin Timberlake has no regrets when it comes to his and Britney Spears‘ iconic denim look at the 2001 American Music Awards.

On Thursday, the singer, 39, appeared on his former *NSYNC bandmate Lance Bass’ podcast, The Daily Popcast, where he maintained his decade-old decision to wear all denim on the red carpet.

“You can kind of rock that one today,” Timberlake told Bass, 40.

While Bass agreed that “denim on denim is kind of popular,” he wasn’t all for wearing it to a big event.

“You do a lot of things when you’re young and in love,” Timberlake added of his coordinating AMAs outfit with then-girlfriend Spears.

Timberlake and Bass also went down memory lane to reflect on their *NSYNC experience as the band celebrates the 20-year anniversary of their chart-topping album No Strings Attached.

The boy band members — including Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez — are still in touch with one another in an “ongoing group chat” and Timberlake shared he hopes to “get together and just talk” about doing a reunion.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Chasez, Bass, Fatone and Kirkpatrick all shared tributes to their social media, reflecting on the impact No Strings Attached had on their careers.

“Thank you to everyone who made this album such an important and successful part of our career,” Chasez, 43, captioned a picture of the multi-platinum album.

In honor of the anniversary, the band has a “capsule collection, available for a limited time” at nsync.com.

“We hope listening back to this album brings back lots of great memories,” Chasez added.

“Happy 20th No Strings Attached! I love seeing all of your memories posted from 20 years ago. My heart is smiling,” Bass wrote on his feed.

Fatone, 43, also shared the album art to his Instagram, writing, “Thanks for making this album such an important and successful part of our career. Without all of you there would be no us!”

“Happy 20th Anniversary to No Strings Attached! Reminiscing this week has been amazing! Thank you to the @thedailypopcast and @lancebass for making it happen. And especially thanks to the fans for your support all these years,” Kirkpatrick, 48, added on his Instagram page.

The band, including Timberlake, reunited at their Walk of Fame ceremony last April. Before that, the last time they all got together was for Chasez’s 40th birthday in August 2016.