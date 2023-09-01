Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado Reunite With Timbaland on New Single ‘Keep Going Up’

unnamed - Credit: Courtesy of Def Jam Recordings

Timbaland has dropped a new single, “Keep Going Up,” which features longtime collaborators Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. The feel-good song marks the producer’s first official solo single in over eight years, as well as his artist debut under the partnership between his own Mosley Music Group and Def Jam Recordings.

The trio previously joined forces on the 2007 hit single “Give It To Me.” The track, which appeared on Timbaland’s album Shock Value, has since earned over one billion streams.

The track for “Keep Going Up” originated from Beatclub, the Timbaland-founded music creator platform, and its members, Last Trip to the Moon. Timbaland joined the group’s production team members Brandon Stewart and Brandon Cordoba, who created the beat, for a session, and then added his own flair. The producer also shared a behind the scenes video that depicts the making of the song.

“Keep Going Up” teases Timbaland’s forthcoming EP, out this fall. In addition, Timbaland and Justin Timberlake will curate music for select Monday Night Football games during the 2023-2024 season. Their picks will run in Monday Night Football promotional spots, live telecasts, and pre-game shows for seven weeks this season.

Timberlake’s last album, Man of the Woods, came out in 2018, while Furtado’s most recent LP, The Ride, dropped in 2017. Timberlake will star in Reptile, the forthcoming Netflix film directed by Grant Singer.

