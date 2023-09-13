Justin Timberlake and Megan Thee Stallion Had ‘Zero Fight’ Backstage at the VMAs, Source Says

It’s never the VMAs without drama, real, manufactured or imagined, and the first hour of Tuesday night’s show was no exception. Either before or after her performance with Cardi B of their new single “Bongos,” fan footage of Megan Thee Stallion apparently getting into an argument with Justin Timberlake, who took the stage with his (reunited?) bandmates in NSYNC early in the show.

In a crowded area backstage, Megan is seen getting glam while the members of NSYNC pass. Timberlake, smiling, is seen leaning in to say something to her. Megan responds, pointing her finger emphatically and then turns away, looking angry.

The group’s Joey Fatone then says something as well.

It looks like it could be an argument, but a backstage source who witnessed the exchange tells Variety there was “zero fight.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake appear to be arguing backstage at the 2023 #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/aqIfIjssxl — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) September 13, 2023

“He said, ‘It’s so nice to meet you,’ and she said ‘No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.’

“It was very cute,” the source says. Variety will have more on the situation as it develops.

While no official comment has yet been made, NSYNC have been broadly hinting at a reunion of sorts for weeks — one that Taylor Swift, the VMAs’ big winner so far, continued when she accepted the evening’s first award from the group, for best pop video.

While the group did not respond, she gushed, “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!”

What might they be doing next? The hints couldn’t be much less subtle: For weeks the internet has been alight with reports that the group has recorded a new song, written by Timberlake, for “Trolls Band Together,” the upcoming third installment in DreamWorks’ animated franchise, which, judging by the trailers, has a boy band reunion storyline for Justin Timberlake’s character, Branch. The group’s other four members — JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick — and also expected to join Timberlake in the film.

