Justin Timberlake Apologizes To Britney Spears, Janet Jackson After ‘Framing Britney Spears’ Doc Backlash
Justin Timberlake, who famously dated Britney Spears in the early ’90s, responded to the backlash he’s received following the Framing Britney Spears documentary from the New York Times that debuted on Hulu last week. Timberlake has been coy about his relationship with Spears. Many thought his “Cry Me a River” song and music video seemed to blame Spears for their breakup, using a lookalike actress.
In an Instagram post Friday morning, Timberlake wrote in part, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.”
He went on: “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”
Timberlake was, of course, part of Jackson’s 2004 Super Bowl halftime show that included what became known as a “wardrobe malfunction.”
