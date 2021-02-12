Justin Timberlake apologises to former girlfriend Britney Spears over accusations of misogyny

The couple were together between 1998 and 2002 (AFP/Getty)

Justin Timberlake has apologised to former girlfriend Britney Spears and singer Janet Jackson.

Timberlake has previously been accused of misogyny by some over the way he treated Spears during their relationship and a performance he did with Jackson at the Super Bowl in 2004.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’ve seen the messages, tags, comments, and concerns and I want to respond.

“I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.

“I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed.”

The Super Bowl or Janet Jackson scandal revolves around the so-called "wardrobe malfunction" in which he pulled back part of Jackson’s outfit and exposed her breast during the duo's performance, causing mass public outcry

It also comes against the backdrop of the newly released documentary Framing Britney Spears.

The documentary is released by FX and Hulu and is the sixth part of the ongoing New York Times Presents series.

It follows Spears' rise to fame and how she was subjected to years of brutal, misogynistic abuse. It also looks at how the star is now trapped under the control of those closest to her following her mental health crisis in 2007.

The documentary led to an outpouring of celebrity support for Spears, with Miley Cyrus, Sarah Jessica Parker and Bette Midler all backing her.

Hayley Williams, the lead singer with rockband Paramore, said she was stunned by the documentary, which showed scenes of Spears being hounded by swarms of paparazzi.

It comes following the release of documentary Framing Britney SpearsAFP via Getty Images

She tweeted: “No artist today would have to endure the literal torture that media/society/utter misogynists inflicted upon her. The mental health awareness conversation, culturally, could never be where it is without the awful price she has paid.”

Spears appeared to reference the documentary in a social media post on Tuesday.

Alongside a video of her performing, she said: “I’ll always love being on stage …. but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ….. I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life !!!!

“Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! We all have so many different bright beautiful lives !!! Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person’s life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens.”

Yesterday, Spears’ father lost a bid to retain some of his rights over the pop star’s estate following the latest conservatorship hearing.

Spears’ finances and personal affairs have been controlled by a contentious legal agreement since 2008 after her life publicly unravelled. Her father, Jamie, was appointed her conservator.

At the request of Spears, who has tried ousting her father from his role, private wealth management firm the Bessemer Trust was made the co-conservator.

At a hearing in Los Angeles on Thursday, Jamie lost a bid to retain the power to delegate investment powers for the estate.

Vivian Thoreen, representing Jamie, told the court Jamie did not want the power to delegate the estate’s investment power to a third party, only to the co-conservator.

She argued there is “no intent or desire” for unequal powers between the two conservators. The objection was denied by the judge Brenda J Perry.

Spears, who has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, has not performed live since October 2018. She cancelled a much-anticipated Las Vegas residency in early 2019.

Spears has two sons sons, Preston, 15, and Jayden, 14, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Another hearing in the conservatorship case is scheduled to take place on March 17.

