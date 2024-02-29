Justin Timberlake’s New Album Will Feature *NSYNC On Song

The *NSYNC reunion at the MTV Video Music Awards wasn’t the last hurrah.

Justin Timberlake, 43 has teased a new song, Paradise, with JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, which will appear on his upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.

Timberlake teased the project today when he responded to a fan’s TikTok comment that said, “Blink twice if *NSYNC is on a song called Paradise.” On Wednesday, Timberlake shared a response video that featured him pulling down a pair of sunglasses and blinking twice, before pulling them back up and smiling.

The comment was made on a video that showed Timberlake holding copies of the deluxe vinyl edition of his new album, which is set for release on March 15.

In the original video, he previewed the deluxe edition, which comes with postcards, receipts, a film strip, and an air freshener.

Timberlake previously hinted at new music from *NSYNC during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in January. “We’ve been in the studio, so there may be a little something in the future, too,” he told Clarkson.

*NSYNC reunited on the song Better Place, which was released in September as part of the soundtrack of the film Trolls Band Together. “That was fun,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy, like, there’s so much that just picks up right where it left off as far as the chemistry.”

