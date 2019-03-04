Justin Thomas vs. the Rules of Golf hits a new high (or low)

Justin Thomas and the USGA are squabbling over rules. (AP)

The USGA has rolled out a whole suite of new rules designed to make golf easier. The PGA Tour is stocked full of players who like the world the way they like it, and happily let you know when they’re dissatisfied. It’s the world’s most polite irresistible force-meets-immovable object, and the point of collision is, of all people, Justin Thomas.

JT, the world No. 3, is one of the more vocal players on Tour, and that means he’s become a default representative, airing gripes about the rules and, in turn, taking heat for those complaints. And, in true golf fashion, it’s all been done politely, pleasantly, and with a fine passive-aggressive scrim overlaying it all.

This past weekend’s Honda Classic turned out to be the flashpoint for the new rules, as three separate incidents brought the player-official dispute right out there onto the fairway. Alex Cejka got booted from the tournament for using an improper yardage book. Rickie Fowler mocked the new drop rule by pretending to drop a golf ball like he was taking a squat. And Adam Schenk got hit with a two-stroke penalty for his caddy standing behind him while he prepared to hit a bunker shot.

Prior to the tournament, Thomas left no room for doubt about where he stood: “There's no reason for me to sit up here and tell you guys that I think the Rules of Golf, the changes, are great, because I don't,” he said at his pre-tournament press conference. “I think they're terrible."

Later, the Schenk penalty apparently set Thomas off, and on Saturday afternoon, he took to Twitter:

Totally agree... I more so say things in hopes that the USGA starts communicating with the current players to better the game and the sport. The rules are rules, no getting past that. Just hoping going forward, communication is had and ALL GOLFERS benefit from any changes 👌🏽 https://t.co/86TE7L8AnR — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) March 2, 2019

That prompted the USGA to respond with the dreaded “we need to talk” ... no, literally, that’s what they said:

Justin, we need to talk. You’ve cancelled every meeting we’ve planned with you, but we are reaching out again. We were at the first 5 events, and tournaments last year, and your tour has had a seat at the table for 7 years. We’d love nothing more than to give you a seat. Call us. — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) March 2, 2019

Thomas wasn’t thrilled with the line about him having “cancelled every meeting,” saying that he’s talked with the USGA, and has had to focus on golf during certain busy periods.

“It is unfortunate,” he said after Sunday’s round. “It really hurt me. It was upsetting to me because the information they put out there was inaccurate in terms of me canceling meetings, and that doesn't make me look good, and that's just when I got a little upset.”

On Tuesday, the USGA backtracked on the talk of cancelled meetings.

After further and more direct conversations with @JustinThomas34, we realize he did not avoid a discussion with the USGA nor cancel any meetings. We value his and all players’ opinions and are committed to a productive dialogue as the golf world adjusts to the modernized rules. — USGA PR (@USGA_PR) March 5, 2019

The rules changes were the product of five years of work involving the USGA, the R&A and other golf rules organizations. The idea behind the rules is to speed up the game and make it easier for recreational players to understand and enjoy, but the net effect has been to cause frustration and, yes, angry tweets from the players.

“Anything that can be changed rule-wise that can better the game, all of us are all for it,” Thomas said, “especially myself.”

Outside of the rules kerfuffle, the Honda Classic ended up being a fun tournament, with Keith Mitchell winning his first PGA Tour event by outplaying Fowler and Brooks Koepka. Thomas finished at even par, nine strokes back of Mitchell, and tied for 30th.

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

